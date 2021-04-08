CSFB Analysts Give Enbridge (TSE:ENB) a C$50.00 Price Target

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a C$50.00 price target by equities researchers at CSFB in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.43.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$46.43. 1,592,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,285,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.05 billion and a PE ratio of 31.44. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$46.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.97.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.