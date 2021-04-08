CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

CSX stock opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.51. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.