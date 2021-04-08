CUDOS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.48 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. CUDOS has a market cap of $38.88 million and $1.48 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUDOS token can now be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00264425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.83 or 0.00784319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,889.96 or 1.00045766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017562 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00704513 BTC.

CUDOS Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,063,594 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

