Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cullinan Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 300,581 shares.The stock last traded at $35.94 and had previously closed at $35.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGEM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

