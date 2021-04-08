Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 15,560 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 83,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.66. 290,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,752. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

