Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 11,650 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth $2,154,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth $6,298,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 545,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 265,488 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $62.39.

