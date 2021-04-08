Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 2,800 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,369. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.98. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.