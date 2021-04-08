Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $4.68 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,806. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

