Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.00. 22,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,586. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.24. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.46 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.