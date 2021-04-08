Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,720 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $374.27. 109,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,722. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $244.05 and a 52-week high of $374.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

