Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 2,750 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.32. The stock had a trading volume of 136,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,721,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $634.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

