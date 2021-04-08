Curecoin Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $15,134.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,971,336 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

