Curve DAO Token (CRV) Achieves Market Cap of $811.54 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00005282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $811.54 million and $196.51 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00056270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00637055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030328 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,470,767,193 coins and its circulating supply is 265,766,223 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.