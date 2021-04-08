CUTcoin Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One CUTcoin token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $34.42 million and approximately $1,160.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051532 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00054035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.04 or 0.00309605 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00027101 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 137,688,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,688,008 tokens. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

