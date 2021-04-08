cVault.finance (CORE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $199,043.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for about $5,658.87 or 0.09745099 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $56.59 million and approximately $199,043.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00084244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.24 or 0.00634147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00030303 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

