CVCoin Price Reaches $0.77 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 41% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and $168,257.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00265770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.90 or 0.00801442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,949.63 or 0.99685888 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00017621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.72 or 0.00711688 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.