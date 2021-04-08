CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0334 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $26.72 million and $4.72 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00051039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.10 or 0.00387638 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,061.27 or 0.99986843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00034987 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00100832 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

