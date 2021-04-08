CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of CYBE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.51. 47,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.50 million, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $43.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

