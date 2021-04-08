Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 5.57% of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

WANT opened at $61.49 on Thursday. Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $63.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88.

