Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.44

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 1032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

