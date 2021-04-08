DAO Maker Market Cap Reaches $124.84 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.39 or 0.00010974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $124.84 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00071153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.00281765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.90 or 0.00787843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,162.97 or 0.99854182 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.11 or 0.00700651 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,718,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,530,979 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

