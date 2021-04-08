DAOBet (BET) Market Capitalization Tops $2.13 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $1,782.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,814.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $636.32 or 0.01100636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.98 or 0.00421999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00057971 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001710 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

