Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Market Capitalization Reaches $227,237.52

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $227,237.52 and approximately $8,317.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000988 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00264785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.27 or 0.00801099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,838.05 or 0.99372695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018239 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.19 or 0.00704754 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 395,138 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

