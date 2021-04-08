Datamine Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $561,401.23 and $4,797.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00071161 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003809 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,291,122 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

