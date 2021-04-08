Datawallet (DXT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. Datawallet has a market cap of $431,381.03 and $208.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00056517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00022257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00637791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00084157 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Datawallet Coin Profile

Datawallet is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.