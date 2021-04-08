Datum Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Datum has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $517,397.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datum has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00056008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00083610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.11 or 0.00631815 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

