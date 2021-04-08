DATx (DATX) Reaches One Day Volume of $858,339.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DATx has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $858,339.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DATx has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00055631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00083247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.80 or 0.00628934 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.