Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Stephen M. King Sells 15,000 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,303.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $44.68. 1,151,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,692. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 62,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

