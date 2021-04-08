Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.34

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.53. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 26,399 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 4.99% of Dawson Geophysical worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

