Dean Stoecker Sells 7,500 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $612,375.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $764,700.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total value of $964,275.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $930,000.00.

AYX stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.63. 956,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,920. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.44, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,078,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,886,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,402,000 after acquiring an additional 294,790 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $35,294,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $13,299,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.