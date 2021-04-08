DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

