DecentBet (DBET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $672,053.86

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $672,053.86 and $7,419.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 54.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00056667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.30 or 0.00639379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00083972 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030419 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.