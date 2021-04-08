Decentral Games (DG) Market Capitalization Tops $77.88 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $77.88 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $406.82 or 0.00697470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00071544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00263398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.33 or 0.00790923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,035.33 or 0.99497875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.60 or 0.00707384 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,439 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

