Decentral Games Price Reaches $394.97 on Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $394.97 or 0.00696068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $75.59 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00263168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.77 or 0.00773271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,311.61 or 1.01002903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00017142 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.00687394 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,379 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

