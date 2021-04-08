DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading 42.6% Higher This Week

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $55.82 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00071462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00056482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00266961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

