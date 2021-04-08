DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.41 million and $1,169.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019765 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,455,964 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

