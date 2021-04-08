Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBJ) Trading Down 3%

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBJ) shares were down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.18 and last traded at $32.22. Approximately 3,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 8,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.