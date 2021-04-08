Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.58. Approximately 57,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 93,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

