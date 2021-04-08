DeFiner 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $496,490.00 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001261 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and $496,490.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00056528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.19 or 0.00637750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00084167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030274 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,203,596 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.