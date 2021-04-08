DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $31.13 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,052 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 28,720 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $31,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $286.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.46 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.24. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 149.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.