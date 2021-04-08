DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,745 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of The Allstate worth $35,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in The Allstate by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Shares of ALL opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $118.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

