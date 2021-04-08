DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,388 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.21% of Quest Diagnostics worth $32,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

NYSE DGX opened at $127.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average of $122.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

