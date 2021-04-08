DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of The Hershey worth $23,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at $29,853,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,200. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

Shares of HSY opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.99. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $161.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.