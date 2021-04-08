DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in S&P Global by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $361.20 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.23 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.68. The firm has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

