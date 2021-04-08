Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Down 4%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s stock price was down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 4,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 962,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.
Several analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Delek US by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000.
Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
