Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

