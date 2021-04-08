Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
Deliveroo Company Profile
