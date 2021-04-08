Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Stake Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Deluxe worth $18,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLX opened at $42.38 on Thursday. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

