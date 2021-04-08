Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 3,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 1,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

