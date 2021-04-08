Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Denbury worth $35,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $28,241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $18,086,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

