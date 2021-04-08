Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Shares Down 4.4%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.93 and last traded at $43.93. Approximately 1,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 842,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

DEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 4.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,795,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,112,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,554,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

